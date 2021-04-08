China unlikely to open borders to foreign nationals in near future - Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. China has to maintain tough measures in order to prevent the import of coronavirus cases, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrei Denisov told TASS.

"China has to take very tough - sometimes even extremely tough - measures to eliminate the possibility of imported infections. If the virus enters the country with such population size and density, it will create a catastrophe. This is why China is making every possible effort to avoid the danger," he pointed out. "So I wouldn’t expect the country to open its borders any time soon," the envoy added.

"A thing to note is that since China has actually defeated the coronavirus pandemic at the national level - in a country with a population of 1.5 billion - it has become hostage to its own victory because COVID-19 continues to rage in the rest of the world," Denisov emphasized.