Russia, US, must hold dialogue in science, humanitarian aid, Security Council says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s communication with the US via the Russian Security Council continues, the Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview Wednesday, adding that it is important to engage in a dialogue on science, culture and humanitarian cooperation.

The official noted that these fields fade into background undeservedly.

Answering a question whether Russian plans to continue its contacts via the Security Council, Patrushev noted that "they do continue."

"In particular, in late March I had a phone call with US Presidential Assistant on National Security Mr. [Jake] Sullivan," he reminded.

Patrushev pointed out that the phone call took place on the US initiative.

"By the way, it took place in a calm and business-like atmosphere, we talked rather substantially and constructively," he added. "Similar contacts take place between our deputies and on the expert level, as well."

Meanwhile, Patrushev believes, "the dialogue should not be limited only to official negotiations."

"There is also the so-called track two diplomacy, and it has a rather serious potential," he said, explaining that he means "contacts between scientific communities of the two countries, contacts on culture, art, humanitarian cooperation."

These fields of cooperation often undeservedly fade into background, the official noted. "And this is the level where the foundation is laid down for mutual respect and trust, a deficit of which we observe right now in relations of Russia and the US," he concluded.