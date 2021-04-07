UN largely successful in settling conflicts worldwide, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The United Nations remains largely successful in settling conflicts all over the globe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pakistan’s News International newspaper.

"Same as 75 years ago, the UN is the ‘cornerstone’ of the international legal architecture and its Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security," he said. "Despite the growing challenges, the UN on the whole successfully copes with its responsibilities to resolve conflicts."

"As an example, I can mention more than ten peacekeeping operations currently deployed in various parts of the world. Even amid the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the Blue Helmets continue to fulfill their duty with dignity," Russia’s top diplomat added.

Lavrov went on to say that Russia, as a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, favors strengthening the organization’s central role in global affairs.

"Our constant priority is to contribute to the formation of a more just and democratic, multipolar world order. It should be based on the UN Charter and not on dubious concepts such as the ‘rules-based order’ promoted by Washington and its allies," he said.