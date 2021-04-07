Russia ready to help in settling South Asia disputes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Moscow is ready render all possible assistance to conflict settlement in any region, including South Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pakistan’s News International newspaper.

Commenting on New Delhi’s participation in Quad, a four-party dialogue of Australia, India, the United States and Japan, Lavrov said that India, as a responsible global power, determines its foreign policy priorities by itself.

"At the same time we are convinced that disagreements between states in any region of the world including, of course, South Asia, should be resolved in a peaceful, civilized manner based on international law. Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is ready to assist this in every possible way," he said.

Russia’s foreign policy chief went on to say that Moscow does not support the creation of divisive geopolitical structures in the spirit of the Cold War. In his words, modern conditions create a demand for multilateral associations, initiatives and concepts, based on the principles of inclusiveness, collegiality and equality.

"It is this philosophy that underlies the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which Moscow, Islamabad and New Delhi are members," he said.

Boosting cooperation

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is interested in boosting cooperation with Pakistani, Indian and other partners from the Eurasian continent.

"We have common interests, above all, ensuring security and improving the quality of life of the peoples of our countries," he said. "A unifying agenda is being promoted by the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop Greater Eurasian Partnership. Participation in it is open to all states of the continent, including the members of the EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, as well as, in case there is such interest, the European Union."

In his words, systematic implementation of this initiative will strengthen positive connectivity, improve the competitiveness of all participants and will also be a solid foundation in building a common continental space of peace and stability.

Perspectives for dialogue

Commenting on intra-Afghan dialogue perspectives, Lavrov expressed hope that the meeting of the extended "Troika" of March 18, 2021 would give a necessary impetus to those negotiations. He also noted Pakistan’s active role in preparing these talks.

The Russian top diplomat recalled that Moscow hosted separate meetings between the Afghan delegation (headed by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah) and representatives of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).

"We consider it important that both sides speak in favor of intensifying the intra-Afghan negotiation process," the minister said.

The Russian Supreme Court designated the Taliban movement as a terrorist organization on February 14, 2003. Its activities in Russia are prohibited.