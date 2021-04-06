Lavrov meets with US Presidential Envoy Kerry in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a short meeting in New Delhi, a source in the Indian capital told journalists Tuesday.

The meeting took place in the lobby of a hotel where both diplomats stay. The sides discussed the climate agenda, the source said.

The Russian top diplomat arrived to New Delhi with a working visit on Monday. The US envoy is in the Indian capital within the preparation of a virtual summit on climate.