Some countries use UNHRC to rock the boat in other states, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. A number of countries have turned the UN Human Rights Council into an instrument of attaining their opportunistic ends, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS in an interview.

He stressed that the just-ended 46th session of the UNHRC in Geneva graphically demonstrated that the Council was being used by some countries as a tool for attaining their opportunistic ends.

"The human rights dialogue has in fact been transformed into a monologue by one group of states, which position themselves as "select few" and "correct" ones. They use HRC debate exclusively for smearing, discrediting and delegitimizing legal governments, justifying the introduction of unilateral coercive measures in violation of international law with the aim of isolating some states, fomenting internal discontent and ousting their governments," he said.

Vershinin recalled that Russia this year regained the status of the UNHRC’s full member after being elected by an absolute majority vote at the UN General Assembly. Nevertheless, Russia’s hopes for constructive work with partners in the Council have failed to come true.

"We had expected an open dialogue and mutual respect from our partners in the Council and constructive attitude to our activities. Regrettably, the return to active work in the HRC confirmed our worst forecasts and fears," Vershinin said.

He explained that some countries "do not stop at groundless and unfounded accusations, including flagrant lies," and also ignore the interests and aspirations of ordinary people.

"Experience shows that the targets of such pseudo human rights campaigners are governments that are bold enough to carry out independent and sovereign political and economic policies. The result of such ostensible concern over human rights is obvious: destabilization of the internal situations, including the incitement of armed confrontation, collapse of government institutions, civilian casualties and lost generations," he said.

As a result, the 46th UNHRC session made quite a few politicized resolutions, among which Vershinin mentioned those on Belarus, Sri-Lanka, Nicaragua and Syria.

"Although the results of the just-ended session are not very positive by and large, we nevertheless remain optimistic and hope that constructive attitudes and a dialogue will be integral principles of HRC activities. We will press for this further on," Vershinin said.