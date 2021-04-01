Lavrov admits rapid changes in the world make his work ‘not boring’

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov disclosed that rapid changes of eras in global politics keep his work as a foreign minister interesting.

"To put it short: it’s not boring. That if we talk about the eras that I go through in my career. We all existed in these era, we’ve seen all these transitions," he said in an interview Thursday.

Lavrov noted that during his service as Russian Permanent Representative at the UN, and later his work as the Foreign Minister, the US changed very significantly.

"All these revolutionary events had a very strong impact. The breaking point in the life of Americans, in my opinion, happened on September 11, 2001. I was in New York, in Manhattan. I smelled it, I tried to make a phone call, because all phone lines went down. Since then, New York changed. This free city that lived around the clock, that enjoyed this life, became alert, started looking behind its shoulder: is there anyone who can bring a disaster," the Foreign Minister explained.

According to the top diplomat, after this point, suspicion began infiltrating deep into the US society.

"Probably, there were serious reasons for that. Praise goes to the US intelligence agencies, because, apart from the Boston Marathon (which we warned them about), there were no other terror attacks. But this suspicion, reservation is felt even now. There are possible people who would like to use this," Lavrov added.