MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Moscow will resist attempts by Western countries to interfere in its cyberspace with the aim of influencing the election process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"There have been many biased, pre-planned reports. All of them are manufactured according to the same template. Meddling in our internal affairs is one of their elements. We will fight back to defend our cyberspace," she said.