Lavrov slams politicians who speak to Russia, China with contempt

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that politicians who speak to Russia and China in a condescending manner to be "worthless startegists."

"Those who hold conversations with China and Russia alike <…> with disdain and insults are worthless politicians and strategists. If they need it to show how cool they are at regular parliamentary elections in a couple of years’ time, so be it," he said Thursday. "Generally speaking, there should not be any boorish behavior with anyone. Meanwhile, the conversation with such great civilizations as Russia and China unfolds with contempt, we are told what to do. However, when we want to say something we are asked to ‘get lost’.".