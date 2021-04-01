White House mum on Putin’s invitation to Biden to have ‘online’ dialogue, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The widely-talked about proposal that Russian President Vladimir Putin had put forward to his US counterpart Joe Biden to continue ‘online’ discussions has remained unanswered so far, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One Russia.

"Unfortunately, there has been no response to the invitation to talk live and dot the i’s and cross the t’s," he said.

According to Russia’s chief diplomat, the situation in relations with the West has become much more serious than "just words." "All that has long been accompanied by a material buildup of the infrastructure of confrontation, which should include the reckless advance of NATO’s military facilities to the East, the transformation of a rotational presence into a permanent one close to our borders, in the Baltic countries, Norway, Poland," he noted.

US President Joe Biden earlier made disparaging remarks against Putin in an interview with ABC News. Later on, the White House and the US Department of State said that Washington hoped to have constructive cooperation with Moscow in areas of mutual interest but had no plans to smooth over contradictions in bilateral relations. The Russian ambassador to the US was invited to Moscow for consultations after these statements. Putin invited Biden to have an open and honest dialogue online, but there has been no straightforward answer from the White House so far.