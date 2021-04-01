Second Russian diplomat declared persona non grata leaves Bulgaria

SOFIA, April 1. /TASS/. The second of two Russian diplomats, declared persona non grata by Bulgaria over espionage accusations on March 23, has left the country, the Russian Embassy in Sofia told TASS on Thursday.

"The second Russian diplomat, who was earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, has recovered and left Bulgaria’s soil on Thursday," a spokesman said.

On March 23, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry declared two staff members of Russia’s Embassy in Sofia personae non gratae and ordered them to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours. The Russian Embassy stressed that it "considered the Bulgarian side’s decision unfounded."

On March 19, the republic’s prosecutors informed that six current and former employees of the national Defense Ministry and military intelligence had been detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. The operation was conducted with the support of the EU and the US. The district military court placed five of them in custody upon the investigators’ motion. Another suspect was released on bail since the prosecutors did not insist on his arrest.

The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria demanded all speculations over the case stop before the trial. The diplomatic mission expressed confidence that "the trial would be non-political, impartial and objective in strong adherence to the norms of Bulgarian and international law." The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that in line with diplomatic practice it reserved the right to introduce tit-for-tat measures.