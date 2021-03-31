Russian senior diplomat, Paraguayan envoy discuss vaccine deliveries

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Paraguayan presidential special envoy Federico Gonzalez Franco held talks on Wednesday focusing on the coronavirus vaccine’s deliveries to Paraguay.
"They discussed bilateral cooperation placing an emphasis on joint efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infections," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Particular attention was drawn to the organization of deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Paraguay.".