Key issues of Russia-Venezuela trade and economic ties discussed in Caracas: deputy PM

CARACAS, March 30./TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Tuesday that he had discussed key issues of trade and economic cooperation with Venezuela at talks in Caracas.

"It is very important that we found a possibility to meet in these difficult conditions, and even face-to-face, which is especially pleasant. Today’s meeting has made it possible to compare notes on most pressing issues in trade and economic cooperation," the deputy prime minister said after talks with Vice President of Venezuela for Economy Tareck El Aissami.

"Joint investment projects in the development of Venezuela’s hydrocarbon reserves, which is a traditional basis of our bilateral economic cooperation, were discussed," Borisov said.