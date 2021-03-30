Kremlin certain most Russians disagree with Navalny’s worldview

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Russians do not agree with the worldview of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain.

He earlier told reporters that his worldview is different and atypical to that of Navalny. When speaking to the press on Tuesday, Peskov was asked to clarify what the difference is, and he responded, "It is totally different from mine."

"And I have the right to completely disagree with it. And, in fact, most residents of our countries disagree with this worldview," Peskov stressed.