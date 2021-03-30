Kremlin: Putin sincerely wished good health to Biden in response to insulting remarks

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sincerely wished good health to his US counterpart Joe Biden in response to the latter’s insulting remarks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden said earlier in an interview with ABC News that the Russian authorities would have to "pay a price" for their alleged interference in US elections. In addition, when asked if he considered Putin to be "a killer," Biden answered in the affirmative. Putin responded to Biden’s remarks by wishing him "good health." The Russian president added that he said it "without irony and not as a joke."

"It definitely was an insulting statement, and a totally unprecedented one," Peskov said, commenting on Biden’s words. "However, the [Russian] president responded by wishing good health to Biden, and it seems to me that he was quite sincere. It never hurts to have good health," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"From our standpoint, the most important thing at the moment is to prevent relations from deteriorating further," he noted. "Much harm has already been done and we need to bring relations back on track. This is why we need to start talking to each other," Peskov added, commenting on Putin’s call for online public talks with Biden.

According to Peskov, given the current unprecedented tensions between Russia and the US, people in both countries would like to know what their presidents discuss. "However, we can’t make decisions for the other party. It takes two to tango," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.