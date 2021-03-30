Canada’s sanctions against Russia over Crimea are futile, ignore reality - embassy

OTTAWA, March 30. /TASS/. Canada’s new sanctions against Russia over Crimea are futile, run counter to international law and ignore reality, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa told TASS on Monday.

"The new anti-Russian sanctions of Canada over Crimea, based on a lie, falsification of history and ignoring reality, are absolutely futile and run counter not only international law but also humanitarian principles," the diplomatic mission said.

"No matter how the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime "punish" the builders and operators of the railways, linking the peninsula with Russia, it is successfully working and will keep serving the cause of our country," it said.

The embassy stressed that "there should be no doubt that Crimea is part of Russia" since at the 2014 referendum the overwhelming majority of Crimeans "freely and peacefully backed the reunification with Russia."

"The vote fulfilled their right to self-determination, enshrined in the UN Charter, and also helped to rescue them from violence of those, who clamp down on the Russian language and Russian culture, break centuries-old ties between fraternal peoples for the sake of someone else’s interests. Everyone, who managed to visit the Republic of Crimea after its return to the native harbor, saw the peninsula’s dynamic development, the strengthening of inter-religious peace and protecting the rights of those peoples living there," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

On Monday, Canada slapped new sanctions against Moscow over Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The sanctions targeted two individuals and four entities, related to building the Crimean Bridge. According to Ottawa, Russia allegedly violates the rights of people living in Crimea and illegally settles Russian citizens in the peninsula. Canada stands ready to "take further measures with our allies and partners as required."

After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification deal on March 18, 2014, which the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) ratified on March 21, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.