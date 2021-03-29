No contacts with Ukrainian president in Putin’s immediate plans — Kremlin

"So far, there are no immediate plans to speak with Zelensky. But it can be organized quite swiftly, if need be," he said.

Kiev said earlier that the Ukrainian president and chief of his office Andrei Yermak were in consultations with the leaders of the Normandy Four nations (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) over the escalation of the situation in Donbass. Before that, the Ukrainian leader said a Normandy-format summit was being prepared. However, in his words, he was ready to meet with each of the three presidents in person, if such a meeting failed to be organized. It response, the Kremlin spokesman said that the best way to prepare a meeting between Putin and Zelensky would be for Kiev to implement its commitments under the existing agreements on Donbass settlement. Moreover, he said Moscow had received no proposals on the organization of bilateral contacts between the leaders via diplomatic channels.