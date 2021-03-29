People’s will expression in State Duma election crucial to national sovereignty — Putin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the professionalism of the Central Election Commission will allow to hold the Russian State Duma election planned for 2021 on a worthy level, the address of the Russian leader to members of the commission established for the years 2021-2026 and the guests of its first organizational session published on the Kremlin website reads.

"I am confident that the professionalism, the unwavering commitment to traditions established by your predecessors will allow you to hold the upcoming federal election campaign on a worthy level," the president stressed. "It is of key importance to the country, its development and sovereignty that election results reflect the true will of Russian citizens."

Putin said that in recent years, members of the Russian Central Election Commission set a high standard of organization of elections and referendums based on strict adherence to the law, introduction of state-of-the-art digital technologies and methods that open up a wide range of possibilities for the citizens to participate in the country’s public and political life.