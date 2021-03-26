Russia calls on all parties to show restraint on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping a close eye on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and calls on all parties to show restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We are watching closely the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which has worsened recently following the United States’ and South Korea’s military drills and North Korea’s missile launches. In the current situation, we call on all parties concerned to show restraint and think twice about the negative consequences of further escalation of tension in the region," she said.