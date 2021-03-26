Russia aims at constructive cooperation with new Israeli government

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Moscow aims at constructive cooperation with the upcoming Israeli government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We expect that the upcoming government will retain a priority of further strengthening of friendly and mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli cooperation in various fields. We aim at further constructive work with the new Knesset membership and the upcoming Israeli government," she said.

On March 23, snap parliamentary elections took place in Israel. According to preliminary data, the ruling Likud party, led by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is in the lead. However, the Prime Minister is unable to form a stable coalition, because his supporters control only 52 seats out of 120 in the parliament. The official vote count will be presented to President Reuven Rivlin, who will then commence consultations with the Knesset parties on the formation of coalitions.