Putin feeling well after vaccine shot, no side effects documented — Kremlin

"He is feeling well. As far as I’m aware, he has had no side effects," the spokesman said, adding that he received this information from the president. Peskov said that he would specify whether the president has any restrictions when it comes to physical activity.

When asked whether Putin’s relatives had been inoculated as well, the spokesman said: "Yes, as far as I’m aware. They got vaccinated even earlier [than the president], <…> Putin said it himself." Peskov did not say which vaccines the president’s daughters had chosen, only mentioning that it was a Russian-made vaccine.