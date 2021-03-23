Moscow, Seoul to implement Nine Bridges program, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of Korea are committed to the idea of implementing the Nine Bridges program providing for cooperation in nine key areas of investment interaction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says in an interview with South Korean mass media.

"We put high hopes on bringing into life the concept of Nine Bridges, anticipating development of our ties in priority economic spheres," the Russian Minister says.

Serious progress was managed to be achieved over the past 30 years, Lavrov noted. "We have the lofty agenda, the looking-forward plans. Leaders of our countries determined in due time the task of bringing the bilateral trade turnover volumes to $30 bln per year and mutual trips of citizens to 1 mln individuals per year," he said. "Certainly, the pandemic delayed the progress to these objectives. Nevertheless, our mood is that as soon as we have capabilities, we will solve these tasks and we assume this," the Minister added.

The Nine Bridges plan contemplates investments and implementation of programs in the Far East, Lavrov said. "This is the region where we proactively attract investments from our neighbors. We pay particular attention to such important spheres as healthcare, shipbuilding, transport and energy. Our countries accumulated positive experience in these areas. Consolidation of our efforts will provide a synergetic effect," he added.