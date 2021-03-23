Russian diplomat expelled by Bulgaria contracts COVID-19

"One of the two diplomats declared personae non gratae was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, which means that he will not be able to leave Bulgaria in the specified timeframe. He will do so after recovery and negative PCR tests. The Bulgarian side was presented with all the necessary medical documents confirmed its agreement with this forced step. The second diplomat will leave Bulgaria in the time period specified in the note, 72 hours," a diplomatic mission representative stressed.

SOFIA, March 23. /TASS/. One of the two Russian diplomats declared personae non gratae by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has contracted the coronavirus, he will leave Bulgaria as soon as he recovers, TASS was told by the Russian embassy Tuesday.

On Monday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two employees of the Russian embassy in Sofia personae non gratae and told them to leave the country within 72 hours. In light of this, the Russian diplomatic mission underlined that "it views Bulgaria’s decision as groundless."

On Friday, the Bulgarian prosecution informed that sex current and former employees of the national Defense Ministry and military intelligence had been detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. The operation was conducted with the support of the EU and the US. On Monday, a district military court satisfied the investigation request and arrested five of them. One more suspect was released on bail because the prosecution did not insist that he should be arrested.

The Russian embassy in Bulgaria demanded to stop all speculations on the case before the trial. The diplomatic mission expressed confidence that "the trial will be conducted on a depoliticized, impartial and objective basis in strong adherence to norms of Bulgarian and international law.".