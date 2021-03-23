Russia hails Saudi initiative on peace settlement in Yemen

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Moscow supports Saudi Arabia’s initiative on peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and calls on the parties to analyze them thoroughly, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry’s statement followed Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s proposals on how to stop the conflict in Yemen that was voiced on Monday. "Moscow supports these proposals and calls on the conflicting parties to analyze them thoroughly. We have been calling and continue to call for the soonest cessation of the protracted armed confrontation in Yemen, for ensuring stability and national accord in that country," the ministry said.