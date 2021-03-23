Russian, Armenian defense ministers discuss military cooperation, situation in Karabakh

Moscow, March 23. /TASS/. Issues of Russia-Armenia military cooperation and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were in focus of a telephone conversation between the two countries’ defense ministers, Sergei Shoigu of Russia and Vagharshak Harutyunyan of Armenia, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues of bilateral military and military technical cooperation, the situation in the region and in the areas of the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other matters of mutual interest," it said.

Their previous telephone calls took place on February 25 and 27, and on March 10.