Russia to announce responses to West’s sanctions over Navalny - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Moscow will reveal its countermeasures in light of the sanctions imposed by the European Union over Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters Monday.
"The way of sanctions is not our choice, but we will naturally react to sanctions. It is not a secret to those who are trying to wage a sanction race. Therefore, our side will adopt relevant measures, they will be announced," he said.
On March 2, Brussels triggered the human rights sanction mechanism for the first time, sanctioning four Russian citizens, such as Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Alexander Kalashnikov and head of the Russian National Guard Viktor Zolotov. The EU believes them all to be responsible for the guilty verdict delivered for Russian blogger Alexey Navalny.