Russia to announce responses to West’s sanctions over Navalny - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Moscow will reveal its countermeasures in light of the sanctions imposed by the European Union over Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters Monday.

"The way of sanctions is not our choice, but we will naturally react to sanctions. It is not a secret to those who are trying to wage a sanction race. Therefore, our side will adopt relevant measures, they will be announced," he said.