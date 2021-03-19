Contacts between Russia and Western nations on preserving Open Skies Treaty continue

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia continue dialogue with the Western nations on preserving the Open Skies Treaty, Konstantin Gavrilov, who leads the Russian delegation to the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said on Friday.

"Contacts continue. <…> We made it quite clear to the American partners that we still have time and they can take their decision, the European can take a decision and be back in the Treaty," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He stressed that Russia can consider this matter in a constructive matter but time is running out. "Time is running out. <…> We are waiting for an answer from the Americans," he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia would be ready to consider the situation around the Open Skies Treaty when the United States was back in it.

The Russian foreign ministry released a statement in mid-January informing that Russia was beginning domestic procedures to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty "over the lack of progress in what concerns the removal of obstacles for its continuation in the new conditions."

For years, Washington had been accusing Moscow of exercising a selective approach to the implementation of the Open Skies Treaty and violating a number of its provisions. Russia had been laying counter claims. In 2017, Washington imposed a number of restrictions on Russia’s observation flights over the US territory. Moscow gave a tit-for-tat response. In November 2020, the United States withdrew from the treaty.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki by 27 member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), known as Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) before 1995. The main purposes of the open skies regime are to develop transparency, render assistance in monitoring compliance with the existing or future arms control agreements, broaden possibilities for preventing crises and managing crisis situations. The treaty establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of its participants. The treaty came into effect from January 1, 2002 after being ratified by 20 countries. Russia ratified the Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001.