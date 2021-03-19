Russia reconsidering its approach to Twitter after changes to its policy, says diplomat

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia aims to reconsider its approach to Twitter due to the changes announced by the social network, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday on her Facebook page.
"We also want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter, so we are reconsidering our approach to Twitter," she said, commenting on the network’s statement.
Earlier, Twitter informed that it plans to make changes to its approach to world leaders to decide what to do about politicians violating Twitter rules. The management of the social network explained that it wants its policies "to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter.".