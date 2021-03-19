Kremlin disagrees with EU statements about Putin

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin disagrees with the EU’s statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political responsibility for what is happening to opposition members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, of course, we strongly disagree with such statements," he said.

On Thursday, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said at a news conference in Brussels that Putin was responsible for Russia’s policy and actions, including against the opposition. She thus responded to reporters’ question about whether EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell agreed with US President Joe Biden’s remarks about the Russian leader.