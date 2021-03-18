Leaders of Russia, US must continue relations, says Putin

The head of state reminded about his attitude to Joe Biden’s remarks towards him.

"When we examine someone, or we think we do, we tend to have an impression that we look at our object through a magnifying glass or through a transparent glass at least. In reality, we usually just look in a mirror," Putin said in an interview.

"In order not exchange barbs in absentia, we must continue our relations," the president underscored, answering a question whether he is ready to continue working with Biden after his remarks.