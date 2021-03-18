Russian Foreign Ministry hopes London to keep human rights in balance

"We expect that London will be able to maintain the balance of interests and rule out a situation in which the country’s international obligations to maintain the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as the reputation of Britain, which positions itself as a global human rights arbiter, may be harmed," she said.

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the British authorities will observe the balance of interest and the freedoms of their citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said while commenting on the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill proposed for consideration several days ago.

Zakharova said that the proposed bill had sparked a controversy in British society and was regarded by some as an attempt by the law enforces to obtain unrestricted freedom of action.

"Within the framework of the Home Office’s initiated innovations the procedure of coordinating processions and assemblies will become more complicated, the police will gain wider rights to react to protests in case of threats to public security and the Home Secretary is empowered to complement bylaws with a clear definition of violations of public order," Zakharova said.

London on March 13 saw a demonstration called Reclaim These Streets in protest against violence towards women. The protest followed the death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, blamed on a Scotland Yard officer.

The woman’s kidnaping and murder caused nationwide debate in Britain over the safety of city streets and the need for struggle against violence towards women.