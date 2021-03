BUENOS AIRES, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Chile Sergei Koshkin has handed over his credentials to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, the Russian embassy said on in Instagram account on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Sergei Koshkin handed over his credentials to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera," it wrote.

Koshkin was appointed ambassador to Chile by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 5, 2020. Before that, he was ambassador to Colombia.