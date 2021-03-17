Another Contact Group meeting on settlement in Donbass wrecked - Russian negotiator

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Another meeting of the Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine was wrecked, Russia’s chief negotiator Boris Gryzlov said on Wednesday.

"The Contact Group meeting on political matters was frustrated," he said.

"For the seventh year, Ukraine has been using all possible pretext to dodge its commitments on direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk on the territory’s future regime as a key subject of peace political settlement," he said. "This time, it used as a pretext an ultimatum condition on the exclusion of a Donbass society representative from the discussion of political aspects of settlement."

He noted that "Kiev continues to refuse from the coordinated opening of two checkpoints in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) under coordinated parameters of their operation".