Moscow lodges protest with Kiev over provocation against Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia Vasily Pokotilo over a provocation against Russian diplomats in Kiev.

"On March 17, Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires in the Russian Federation Vasily Pokotilo was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a strong protest was lodged with him over a provocation against diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Ukraine that occurred in Kiev on March 16," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Embassy in Kiev sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in connection with that incident," the Foreign Ministry added.