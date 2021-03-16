Global interest to developing ties with Crimea growing, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Global interest to development of ties with Crimea is growing, with international contacts with Crimea being maintained at various levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"It is gladdening to see that interest to the development of ties with Crimea is growing across the world, with delegations from foreign public, political, research, and parliamentary circles visiting the republic. They can see it with their own eyes that Crimea’s residents are truly committed to their free choice made in March 2014," he said in an interview with the Krym-24 television channel. "They can also see how much the reality differs from what is said in the contracted Western press. We will continue to encourage such exchanges and contacts."

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the absolutely convincing results of the referendum, Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union keep on refusing to recognize Crimea as a part of Russia.

Following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Ukraine and Western nations imposed sanctions on a number of Russian individuals and businesses, as well as on foreigner who visited Crimea. Any positive information about the situation on the peninsula is blocked, as is its participation in international events abroad. Nevertheless, foreign delegations continue to visit Crimea, scientific and business exchanges also continue and social ties are maintained.