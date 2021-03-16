West is mistaken to view Russia as threat, Kremlin says

"Unfortunately, the trend among many Western leaders to call our country an active threat, an adversary and so on, such a confrontational mindset only causes regret and even concern," he pointed out. "The reason is that it has nothing to do with the actual situation because Russia has never been adversary for anyone and never has it posed a threat to anyone. On the contrary, as President Putin has repeatedly said, we call for normalizing and boosting good and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, we seek good relations," Peskov emphasized.

When asked to comment on media reports that the United Kingdom’s new defense policy review described Russia as an active threat to national security, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "it is too serious a matter to make judgements about it based on newspaper publications." "We would prefer to wait for the review to be released before analyzing it," he added.