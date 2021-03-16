Kremlin says coronavirus situation makes it possible to gradually lift restrictions

MOSCOW, March 16./TASS/. Data on the number of coronavirus infections makes it possible to gradually lift in Russia restrictions imposed amid the pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

When asked how justified was the decision of Crimean authorities on mass events to mark the anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia, Peskov said "You can see that we are all gradually getting out of COVID restrictions".

"Thank God, the curve of infections allows us to continue along this path," Peskov added.