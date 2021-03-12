Russia puts responsibility for failure of expert visit to Russia over Navalny case on OPCW

"We believe that responsibility for the failure of this mission [of technical assistance] rests entirely on the OPCW technical secretariat," he told TASS.

THE HAGUE, March 12. /TASS/. Russia insists that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is responsible for the failure to organize a visit of its experts to Russia to probe into the circumstance of the incident with Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Russia’s Permanent Representative to that organization Alexander Shulgin said on Friday, commenting on the results of the 96th session of the OPCW Executive Council that was held on March 9 through 12.

The diplomat recalled that Russia had requested OPCW’s technical support so that OPCW and Russian specialists could "jointly analyze Navalny biomaterials taken during his stay in Omsk and compare the results with those received by the OPCW certified laboratories."

"We expected OPCW experts to arrive with their equipment, which was used to analyze the sample outside Russia," Shulgin stressed. "And the key question was to find out how, when and under which circumstances toxic agents were found in the blogger’s biomaterials outside Russia. But our request was turned down without any reasons. They simply said it was not a routine practice with them."

"Such a statement of the technical secretariat could have been taken for granted in normal circumstances but, regrettably, we know the worth of the technical secretariat’s independent probes," the Russian diplomat noted. "We remember the epic scandal of a couple of year ago around what had happened in Syria’s Douma in April 2018. That is why we suggested OPCW and Russian experts work together on the basis of the 62nd specialized laboratory of the Research Institute of Hygiene, Occupational Pathology and Human Ecology in St. Petersburg. It is an authoritative institution. But they refused categorically."

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

The Russian side has repeatedly said that it is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany and stressed that that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

In early October 2020, Russia issued an inquiry to the OPCW to organize a visit of its experts as part of technical assistance on the Navany incident.