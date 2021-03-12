Kremlin says use of children in political campaign advertising unadvisable

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stays committed to his stance that children should not be used as props in political campaign advertising, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Nothing has changed in the president’s position on that matter. This position stays in place unchanged," he told journalists when asked whether the president has changed his mind about the use of children in political campaign advertising.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that the head of state has voiced his position on this topic and "in general spoke about the non-advisability of the use of children’s images."