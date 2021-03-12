Russia ready for normalization with UK if London wants it — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia ready to normalize relations with the United Kingdom if London wants it to, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday in the context of the 100th anniversary of the Anglo-Soviet Trade Agreement of March 16, 1921.

"We consider the upcoming anniversary as a practical confirmation of the history of relations linking our nations. At the same time, we have to state that the present-day Russian-UK relations are living through difficult times, to put it mildly. We are still ready for normalization of relations with Great Britain to an extent London is ready for that," she said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the 1921 trade agreement was not about trade only, it was also about political relations as well. "Its founding principles, in particular, the sides’ commitment to refrain from hostile actions and propaganda against each other <...> are still topical nowadays. No one has cancelled them," she stressed.