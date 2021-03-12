Kremlin concerned about events in Myanmar, analyzes the situation carefully

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Moscow is keeping a close eye on developments in Myanmar and is analyzing the situation, including from the viewpoint of the continuation of military-technical cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We evaluate the situation as alarming, and we are concerned about the information about the growing number of civilian casualties coming from there. That gives us concern. We are keeping a close eye on what is going on there," he stressed.

When asked whether Russia, just like some other countries, will suspend military-technical cooperation with Myanmar, Peskov said, "We are analyzing the situation."