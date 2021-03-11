There were no contacts between Putin, Saudi Arabia ahead of OPEC+ decision - Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not have any talks with the Saudi Arabian leadership ahead of the OPEC+ decisions on oil production cap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there weren’t," he said when asked if Putin had any contacts with the Saudi leadership on the eve of the last OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

Peskov recalled that Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who curates these negotiations with OPEC+ countries, was praised by Putin for his work.

On March 4, OPEC+ ministers had a meeting to devise recommendations on oil production levels for April 2021. The meeting ended with a decision to maintain the current cap. The only exceptions were made for Russia and Kazakhstan who can ramp up production by 150,000 barrels per day.

On March 10, Novak presented a report on the agreements with OPEC+ at a government meeting. "Thank you very much, it was difficult but productive work. And I thank you for that," Putin told him.