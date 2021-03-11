Kremlin spokesman hails cooperation with China during the pandemic

MOSCOW, March 11./TASS/. Russia is grateful to China for help and teamwork during the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a ceremony to announce the winners of the ‘News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID’ international contest at the TASS headquarters on Thursday.

"Our partnership is truly excellent. Right from February, March and April last year, Russian scientists and medics were in contact with the Chinese partners. The Chinese helped us with individual protective gear, when there was a catastrophic shortage of it, the Chinese helped us with equipment and medicines," Peskov stressed. Russia is very grateful to China for this assistance, he added.

"Subsequently, the Russian industry rapidly built up production as well, and medics learned to cope with COVID as well as the others in the world, if not better," he added. "Throughout this time, our partnership has been very close indeed, and most importantly - effective. This partnership and cooperation continues," the spokesman assured.