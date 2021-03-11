Russian, German diplomats discuss cooperation within UN

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and State Secretary of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse have discussed bilateral cooperation within the UN during a video call on Thursday.

"The main focus was given to the issue of Russian-German cooperation on the platform of the UN, including the results of Germany’s activity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2019-2020," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The ministry added that the sides had discussed the current issues on the international and regional agenda.