Putin has no plans to take part in US climate summit in April

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to take part in an online climate summit, which the US is set to hold on April 22, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"So far, the president doesn’t have any plans and I am not aware if there was any invitation," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman recommended asking the Foreign Ministry whether "any contacts via diplomatic channels had been carried out on that score."

The US plans to hold an online international summit on climate change on April 22-23. Earlier the US authorities announced that the event would be devoted to consolidating efforts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.