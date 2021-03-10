Russia encourages Western partners to abandon double standards in media — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia will encourage its Western partners to abandon the policy of double standards when it comes to the work of reporters, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Ilya Timokhov said on Wednesday during a session of the Russian State Duma (parliament's lower house) Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications dedicated to ensuring the security of reporters during mass events.

"We will continue to put forward these issues on international platforms, encouraging our partners to abandon the policy of double standards in this sphere, when Russia’s faults are readily pointed out, yet the inconsiderate crackdown on the basics of democracy in these countries is concealed," he said, mentioning the violation of reporters’ rights during protest rallies in the US, France, the UK and Germany.

The diplomat also noted that the role of the media in modern society should be reconsidered taking into account the significance it obtained during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people stayed in their homes and received information only due to the selfless work of reporters.

"The modern conditions dictate the need to develop new measures of supporting journalists, ensuring their security and protecting their rights of access to information and its unhindered dissemination through legal means, as stipulated in global documents and essential acts," he added.