Pandemic teaches Moscow authorities to make decisions fast, mayor says

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The decisions that used to take months are taking hours amid the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview for a TASS project dedicated to the pandemic’s first anniversary.

"The goals we usually deal with are different, as well decision-making speed and approaches to problems. Besides, there are many rules that regulate every step we take, sometimes creating unsolvable problems. Everything changed in March 2020. Decisions that used to take months now require a single telephone call," the mayor noted.

According to Sobyaniun, the experience that the city’s authorities gained over the past year will come in handy in the future. The Moscow mayor pointed out that the pandemic had reinforced his trust in people. "Without the understanding and support of millions of Moscow residents, we would have been unable to cope with the pandemic and it would have claimed more lives," Sobyanin emphasized.