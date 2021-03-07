Russia ready to work with US and other JCPOA participants on its full compliance -diplomat

VIENNA, March 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready for cooperation with the United States and other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO) on the Iranian nuclear program to restore the nuclear deal in full, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.

"Welcome, dear US colleagues! Russia is ready to engage with you and all other JCPOA participants in order to restore full compliance with the nuclear deal as soon as possible," he wrote on his Twitter account, commenting on the statement by the US mission to the UN Vienna office about Washington’s readiness to resume diplomatic efforts "to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA, a key achievement of multilateral diplomacy."

"Of course, reliable verification in Iran will not be a bargaining chip," Ulyanov emphasized. "It will be a part of restoration of full implementation of the JCPOA by all sides which must include sanctions lifting as well."

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on March 4 that the US side would be waiting for Iran’s readiness to take part in talks geared to yield visible progress on issues of Teheran’s nuclear program.