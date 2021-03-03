Russia’s Interior Ministry gives up idea of keeping fingerprints up to 100 years

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has refused to draft a bill extending the shelf life of citizens' fingerprints until they reach the age of 100, a source in the country’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"The draft law, according to which the law enforcement agencies can store the citizens’ fingerprint data until their death or until they reach the age of 100, passed an independent anti-corruption examination, however, the Interior Ministry refused to further develop it, and the bill will not be considered," the source said, without specifying the reasons.

The Interior Ministry has not officially commented on the report to TASS yet.

On February 20, the Russian Interior Ministry announced that it had drafted a bill to amend Article 13 of the federal law on state fingerprint registration in Russia, which proposed to increase the shelf life of fingerprint information. The ministry noted that the idea of this draft law stemmed from the fact that the number of citizens aged over 80 was on the rise. People at this age are more likely to suffer from diseases that can lead to memory loss. Therefore, the extension of shelf life of the fingerprint information until a person reaches the age of 100 years was justified, the ministry concluded.