Kremlin disagrees with Russia’s being on list of 'hot spots' for soaring food prices

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not agree with the assessments of analysts who put Russia on the list of so-called "hot spots" in terms of food prices hike and say that the situation with the decline in incomes of Russians is worse than the world average, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a study by NielsenIQ revealed that almost 70% of Russians were forced to monitor their costs and save money due to the consequences of the pandemic.

Also, in its recent publication Bloomberg compiled a list of countries that, according to the agency’s estimates, have become "hot spots" in terms of food prices hikes. Russia is one of the countries on that list.

"As for this publication, we do not agree with it. We have other data," the Kremlin spokesman said commenting on the publication.

"[We believe that] the conclusions the authors of this publication made are incorrect," he added.

It is obvious that because of the pandemic "many have felt a change in their income for the worse, towards a decline," Peskov noted.

"This happened all over the world. But saying that in Russia it is a more acute problem than in other countries, as they put it - we do not agree with it," Peskov said.

When asked what measures can be taken in this situation and whether introduction of food stamps is possible in Russia, Peskov noted:

"The policy of food stamps, which are widely used in different countries, by the way, including the United States, is a fairly widespread practice."

"As you know, it [this policy] is being discussed in expert circles here [in Russia] as well," he added.